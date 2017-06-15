App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 15, 2017 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Railways introduce upgraded 'Humsafar' coaches

The coaches will also have mobile charging points and reading lights for each passenger along with easy upper berth climbing arrangement after getting feedback from passengers.

Railways introduce upgraded 'Humsafar' coaches
Shatabdi_express_Railways

Aiming to enhance the train travel experience, the Railways are launching new 'Humsafar' coaches equipped with facilities like GPS-based passenger information system, and fire and smoke detectors.

The coaches will also have mobile charging points and reading lights for each passenger along with easy upper berth climbing arrangement after getting feedback from passengers.

The Humsafar Express, promised in the budget, is a fully 3 AC service with modern facilities like GPS-based passenger information system, passenger announcement, fire and smoke detection and suppression system.

The upgraded coaches also have facilities like baby nappy changing pads, and tea and coffeemakers.

The first Humsafar train was launched on December 16 last year between Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar.

There will be a total of 11 Humsafar trains out of which six are operational.

"Humsafar trains are already running and we have got feedback from the passengers. So based on that, we have improved the facilities further by providing additional features," Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said after inspecting the new Humsafar coaches.

Prabhu who is visiting Vijayawada tomorrow, will be flagging off two Humsafar Express trains between Tirupati and Jammu Tawi, and on the Howrah-Vijaywada section.

The remaining Humsafar trains will also be introduced in due course.

Ten Humsafar rakes are planned to be manufactured during the current financial year at Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli and Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

The cost of a Humsafar 3-AC coach is Rs 2.58 crore, as compared to Rs 2.39 crore for a normal LHB 3-AC coach.

tags #Economy #railways

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.