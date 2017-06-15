Railways introduce upgraded 'Humsafar' coaches

Aiming to enhance the train travel experience, the Railways are launching new 'Humsafar' coaches equipped with facilities like GPS-based passenger information system, and fire and smoke detectors.

The coaches will also have mobile charging points and reading lights for each passenger along with easy upper berth climbing arrangement after getting feedback from passengers.

The Humsafar Express, promised in the budget, is a fully 3 AC service with modern facilities like GPS-based passenger information system, passenger announcement, fire and smoke detection and suppression system.

The upgraded coaches also have facilities like baby nappy changing pads, and tea and coffeemakers.

The first Humsafar train was launched on December 16 last year between Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar.

There will be a total of 11 Humsafar trains out of which six are operational.

"Humsafar trains are already running and we have got feedback from the passengers. So based on that, we have improved the facilities further by providing additional features," Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said after inspecting the new Humsafar coaches.

Prabhu who is visiting Vijayawada tomorrow, will be flagging off two Humsafar Express trains between Tirupati and Jammu Tawi, and on the Howrah-Vijaywada section.

The remaining Humsafar trains will also be introduced in due course.

Ten Humsafar rakes are planned to be manufactured during the current financial year at Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli and Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

The cost of a Humsafar 3-AC coach is Rs 2.58 crore, as compared to Rs 2.39 crore for a normal LHB 3-AC coach.