Railways gets a regulator: Expect less politics but be prepared to pay more

Moneycontrol News

After 16 years in the factory, an independent regulator for the Indian Railways is finally chugging into the platform after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday clearing the long-pending proposal to set up a Rail Development Authority.

The body will be entrusted with ensuring fair play and a level-playing field for stakeholder investment. But its most important duty will be recommending tariffs.

With the creation of the regulator, the most notable outcome will be less political interference and more freedom to hike fares. After all, politics has always come in the way of fare hikes as parties have been afraid to lose votes.

While cesses and taxes have been occasionally added to ticket prices, the last proper fare hike came in June 2014, when there was increase of 14.2 percent in all classes of passenger fares and 6.5 percent in freight charges.

The across-the-board fare increase the year before that was the first in a decade, as the UPA government did not want to risk alienating the poor during its 10-year rule.

In 2012, then Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi announced a tariff hike but it was dramatically rolled back after his own party, the Trinamool Congress, cried foul and forced him to resign.

There was an outcry last year too when the Railways introduced surge pricing for its premium trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto.

?The only way that Railways can survive is when users pay for the facilities that they avail,? Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in a blog post after the fare hike in 2014. ?A loss-making railway will provide below-par services.?

For decades, passenger fares have remained out of sync with pricing for other modes of transport. Currently, the railways charge passengers just around about 36 paise per kilometre and fares cover less than 60 percent of the cost.

Annual losses in the passenger segment have been pegged at around Rs 30,000 crore. The strain on the Railways? finances has meant that it has been unable to modernise and improve safety.

To keep passenger fares low, the railways has for long been cross subsidising at the cost of higher freight rates. However, the consumer still feels the pinch eventually as companies pass on this extra cost to them.

The regulator, expected to be in force by August 1, is expected to fix tariffs base on prevailing market prices.

The government?s decision to merge the Railway Budget with the Union Budget after 92 years was also an effort to free the sector of politics.

Former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi felt setting up a regulator was a camouflage for privatisation of the Railways.

?This authority will also decide of private players to come onto the tracks,? he said.

However, he added that the middle-class could feel the pinch as private players will lobby for higher tariffs.

First mooted in 2001, the plan to set up the authority only gathered steam after two government panels reiterated its need over the past couple of years. While announcing the Union Budget for 2015-16, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said it was important to have a regulation mechanism independent of the service provider.

Now that it's finally in place, some much-needed reforms could finally see the light of day.