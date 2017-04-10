App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 07, 2017 03:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways earn Rs 228 cr more on child fare

Railways earned total Rs 914 crore from child passengers between April 21, 2016 and March 20, 2017 as against Rs 686 crore during the same period the previous year.

The Railways earned Rs 228 crore more by charging full adult fare from children in the reserved class in the fiscal 2016-17, Rajya Sabha was told today.

Children, between 5 and 12 years of age, for whom berth is sought at the time of reservation, are charged full adult fare from April 21, 2016, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said in a written reply in the House.

However, at the time of reservation if full berth is not sought then half of basic adult fare is charged subject to minimum distance for charge.

Children below the age of 5 years are carried free in trains.

The additional earnings from passengers booked on child fare in the reserved class during the period of April 21, 2016 to March 20, 2017 is about Rs 228 crore more as compared to the same period the previous year.

