App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 27, 2017 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rail tickets to get costlier as Railways gets Narendra Modi's nod

The railways are ready for a slow and careful increase in fares starting September this year following the Prime Minister's clearance.

Rail tickets to get costlier as Railways gets Narendra Modi's nod
Shatabdi express

Moneycontrol News

Train journeys in India are set to become expensive starting later this year, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a hike in rail fare, various media reports have suggested.

The railways are ready for a slow and careful increase in fares starting September this year. The clearance was given after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with infrastructure ministries in April.

Railways is planning to introduce services like catering trolleys, on-board entertainment and uniformed staff in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains from October this year. Estimated cost of improvements to those 30 trains will be around 25 crore.

The hike in rail fares will ease pressure on the country's largest employer. However, the announcement is likely to receive political backlash.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had made its last hike in June 2014. Shiv Sena had then forced then Railway Minister Sadananda Gowda to roll back hike for the suburban train services.

Current Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has avoided directly increasing rail fares for the last two years. He had implemented the dynamic fare model last year which saw 50 percent increase in fares for premium trains and AC classes.

According to the current model, the railways recover 57 percent of the total cost through passenger services while 37 percent amount comes from suburban services. The profit earned through AC III tier category also gets neutralised by the losses in all other categories.

tags #PM Narendra Modi #railways

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.