Rail tickets to get costlier as Railways gets Narendra Modi's nod

Moneycontrol News

Train journeys in India are set to become expensive starting later this year, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a hike in rail fare, various media reports have suggested.

The railways are ready for a slow and careful increase in fares starting September this year. The clearance was given after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with infrastructure ministries in April.

Railways is planning to introduce services like catering trolleys, on-board entertainment and uniformed staff in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains from October this year. Estimated cost of improvements to those 30 trains will be around 25 crore.

The hike in rail fares will ease pressure on the country's largest employer. However, the announcement is likely to receive political backlash.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had made its last hike in June 2014. Shiv Sena had then forced then Railway Minister Sadananda Gowda to roll back hike for the suburban train services.

Current Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has avoided directly increasing rail fares for the last two years. He had implemented the dynamic fare model last year which saw 50 percent increase in fares for premium trains and AC classes.

According to the current model, the railways recover 57 percent of the total cost through passenger services while 37 percent amount comes from suburban services. The profit earned through AC III tier category also gets neutralised by the losses in all other categories.