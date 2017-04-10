Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury discuss tactics on amendments to GST bills

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury met in Parliament and are learnt to have discussed tactics to be adopted on moving amendments on four bills related to GST.

The bills were presented to Rajya Sabha yesterday.

"The two leaders discussed the issue during their meeting inside Parliament. The Left party is for voting and sending the bills back to Lok Sabha today," a source said.

The Rajya Sabha took up the bills today, with the Opposition questioning the government's preparedness to implement the indirect tax regime and urging for a mechanism to insulate taxpayers from harassment by tax authorities.