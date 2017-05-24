Public sector banks step up efforts to sell non-core assets

Moneycontrol News

Public sector banks (PSBs) are planning to exit non-core assets worth Rs 20,000 crore in an effort to cut their losses.

Major state-owned banks State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Canara Bank, Bank of India and IDBI Bank have expressed an interest to sell further stakes in their non-core assets.

Non-core assets are investments made by banks that are not related to core areas of lending and borrowing, and includes strategic investments in other firms, real estate, holdings in subsidiaries and joint ventures.

In August last year, India Ratings and Research had estimated the value of about 21 listed public sector banks’ non-core assets at about Rs 19,500 crore.

However, this includes the market valuation of the listed entities and book value of the unlisted ones.

“The current valuation could be much higher, sometimes even 2-3 times. Also, all this is subject to the stake sale being looked at, the market environment, the buyers and the strategic decision of the buyers and sellers… In our estimate, large PSBs account for 80 percent of the value under non-core assets," said Udit Kariwala, Financial Analyst with India Ratings.

This means that weaker and smaller banks will still struggle to raise capital

According to Finance Ministry estimates, PSBs will require Rs 1.8 lakh crore additional capital in the next four financial years. Of this, the banks will have to raise Rs 1.1 lakh crore from the market and through the sale of non-core assets, it added.

Earlier this month, in a press briefing regarding the banking ordinance empowering the central bank to speed up the NPA resolution process, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley indicated that the weaker banks will have to sell assets, reduce overheads, shut loss-making domestic and foreign branches and temporarily stop employee benefits, if necessary, in order to independently raise capital to meet the shortage.

Of the Rs 70,000 crore earmarked under the Indradhanush plan to be infused into PSBs over four years, the government is slated to inject only Rs 10,000 crore this year.

Viral Acharya, Deputy Governor of RBI, also said that banks can look at selling non-core assets which are in good shape such as insurance subsidiaries, market-making divisions, foreign branches, etc.

Banks' non-core assets

After selling 5 percent stake in NSE at Rs 911 crore in July last year, SBI now holds 5.19 percent stake while its subsidiary SBI Capital holds 4.33 percent stake in NSE as on March end.

SBI has plans to monetise 8 percent stake in its life insurance joint venture SBI Life through an IPO likely by September and reduce its 74 percent stake in SBI general insurance subsidiary.

It is also evaluating options to sell a 21.67 percent stake in Central Warehousing Corp and 18.3 percent stake in UTI Asset Management Company. Moreover, as per last year’s estimates, SBI has real estate assets worth Rs 20,000 crore.

PNB’s new CEO and MD Sunil Mehta said the bank has identified a few of the non-core assets to divest. “We will go for a cost-benefit analysis on whether they can add value to the existing shareholders if we retain those assets. If that is the case, we will revamp these businesses, otherwise, we will divest our stakes. We are looking to sell stake in PNB Housing Finance and will finalise our strategy on this front in the first or second week of June. These businesses are valued around Rs 9,000 crore in total."

Among top assets, PNB holds 39 percent stake in Punjab Housing Finance, 15.3 percent stake in Asset Care & Reconstruction Enterprise (ACRE) and 10 percent stake in Asset Reconstruction Company (India) (Arcil).

In May last year, IDBI Bank said it aimed to raise Rs 19,000-20,000 crore by March 2019, of which about Rs 6,500 crore would come from sale of non-core assets.

BoB’s chief PS Jayakumar estimates the bank owns non-core assets worth Rs 5,000-6,000 crore, a part of which could be sold including the bank’s stake through an initial public offering of UTI Asset Management.

On the other hand, Canara Bank, which divested 13.45 percent stake in its subsidiary Canfin Homes to realise Rs 703 crore, hopes to conclude the process of selling stake in its factoring subsidiary Canbank Factors by June.