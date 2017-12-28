App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 28, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Proposal to convert 200 diesel locomotives to electric ones under consideration: Govt

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that there is a proposal to completely phase out diesel locomotioves in the next five years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A proposal to convert 200 diesel locomotives to electric locomotives is under consideration, the government informed Parliament.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that there is a proposal to completely phase out diesel locomotioves in the next five years.

Proposal for conversion of 200 diesel locomotives to electric locomotives is under consideration, the minister said.

"It is planned to achieve annual recurring saving of Rs 13,510 crore per annum at current price after switch over of all trains from diesel traction to electric traction," he said.

tags #diesel #Economy #electric locomotives #government #Parliament #Rajya Sabha

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.