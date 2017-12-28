Proposal to convert 200 diesel locomotives to electric ones under consideration: Govt

A proposal to convert 200 diesel locomotives to electric locomotives is under consideration, the government informed Parliament.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that there is a proposal to completely phase out diesel locomotioves in the next five years.

Proposal for conversion of 200 diesel locomotives to electric locomotives is under consideration, the minister said.

"It is planned to achieve annual recurring saving of Rs 13,510 crore per annum at current price after switch over of all trains from diesel traction to electric traction," he said.