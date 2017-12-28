Proposal to convert 200 diesel locomotives to electric ones under consideration: Govt

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that there is a proposal to completely phase out diesel locomotioves in the next five years.
A proposal to convert 200 diesel locomotives to electric locomotives is under consideration, the government informed Parliament.
In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that there is a proposal to completely phase out diesel locomotioves in the next five years.
Proposal for conversion of 200 diesel locomotives to electric locomotives is under consideration, the minister said.