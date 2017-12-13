App
Dec 13, 2017 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Probe on in loan disbursement irregularities in co-op bank: Minister

"It is true that there have been some irregularities in loan disbursement in two branches of the bank. The officials concerned have already been suspended. The officials did not fill in the loan application forms properly," Deshmukh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra cooperation minister Subhash Deshmukh today said there were some irregularities in disbursement of loans by Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd and a departmental inquiry is on in the case.

He was replying to a question in the state Assembly raised by Congress member Naseem Khan.

Harish Pimple, the BJP MLA from Murtizapur Assembly segment in Akola district, said the state government should tell why no action was taken against the bank's management as the officials must have been aware of such transactions.

Deshmukh said a departmental inquiry is going on in the case and they will wait for it to be completed.

Notably, the bank's chairman Pravin Darekar, a BJP MLC, and some other officials was booked in 2015 for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 123 crore to the bank since 1998 by fraud and embezzlement of funds.

The investigation was taken over by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which specialises in probing embezzlement cases.

Darekar was earlier a member of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). However, he joined BJP after losing the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly polls. He was elected a member of the state Legislative Council last year.

