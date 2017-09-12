Pressure to increase productivity biggest challenge for corporates: Survey

Just 21 percent of 600 senior leaders in the recent survey across four countries said their own corporate culture is ‘excellent’.

By M Saraswathy

The constant pressure to increase productivity is the biggest challenge for corporates. According to a report by Dale Carnegie, 92 percent of the leaders from successful companies believe that workplace culture has high impact on company’s financial performance.

The report, ‘Transforming Attitudes and Actions: How Senior Leaders Create Successful Workplace Cultures’ said that 84 percent of executives from leading organizations are currently taking measures to enhance their workplace culture was launched. The survey of this report was conducted amongst 600 senior leaders across four countries, India, United States, Germany and Indonesia.

As per the survey, the top three things successful companies are doing to improve their culture through engaging employees are, providing developmental training (43 percent), improving workplace conditions (37 percent) and creating clear paths for career advancement (30 percent).

Pallavi Jha, Chairperson and Managing Director, Dale Carnegie Training India said, “Creating an effective and engaging workplace culture continues to be a top priority for companies globally. The research has shown us that the workplace culture has 20-30 percent differential outcome on company’s performance.”

In addition to senior leaders indicating they have an ‘excellent’ corporate culture, to be included in this best-in-class subset which the reports calls culture champions (CC), it said that the organization must also be exceeding its financial goals compared to expectations. Further, it also said that it must have higher employee engagement scores relative to others in its industry.

In their study, just 2 percent of leaders from successful organisations said culture had only moderate, slight or no impact on employee engagement (EE) compared with 28 percent of all other organizations.