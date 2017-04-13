President Pranab Mukherjee gives nod to four supporting legislations on GST

President Pranab Mukherjee has given his approval to four supporting legislations related to Goods and Services Tax (GST), paving the way for the roll out of one-nation-one-tax regime from July 1.

The legislations were The Central GST Act, 2017, The Integrated GST Act, 2017, The GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, and The Union Territory GST Act, 2017, officials said today.