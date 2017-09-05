App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 05, 2017 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power demand in North-East to rise by 4,000 MW in 5 years: Official

The demand for power in the North East region will rise to the tune of 4,000 MW in the next five years with increase in electrification, North Eastern Council economic adviser W Synrem said.

Power demand in North-East to rise by 4,000 MW in 5 years: Official

The demand for power in the North East region will rise to the tune of 4,000 MW in the next five years with increase in electrification, North Eastern Council economic adviser W Synrem said on Tuesday.

"It is projected that the demand of power in the region will substantially increase to the tune of 3,500-4,000 MW in a span of five years, as we progress towards electrification in villages and increase the number of industries," Synrem said at a conference here.

As of March this year, he said, 40,140 villages (96 percent) out of the 42,435 villages in the region have been electrified, even as Sikkim and Tripura have achieved 100 percent, while in Arunachal Pradesh, it is only 77 percent.

The North Eastern Regional Power Committee, in its report for October last year, had stated the power requirement for the region was 2,553 MW with availability of 2,525 MW, resulting in a shortfall of 1.1 percent (28 MW).

"Many towns and villages are yet to be electrified, and those who are electrified, do not get electricity 24 hours in a day," Synrem said.

He said NEC has contributed to generation of 694.5 MW of power, and another six renewable resources energy projects with capacity of 6 MW are expected to be completed within this financial year.

The NEC has also taken up survey and investigation works of potential hydro projects in the region. "Out of 1,678 MW carried out for investigation, 873 MW have been completed, and 805 MW are in various stages of implementation," Synrem said.

He said, the NE region has a long way to go in terms of power generation, as only three percent potential has been tapped till date, according to the Central Electric Authority, which has indicated that only 2,000 MW has been generated from a total capacity of 63,257 MW.

The NEC has entrusted the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd to survey and implement the Rs 11,348.5-crore North Eastern Regional Power Sector Investment Programme, funded by the Centre and the World Bank, he added.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.