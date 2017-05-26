Populist and progressive, Modi's measures have run the gamut. Find out what they were
A report card on Modi's tenure is sure to include his policies for their populist as well as progressive focus.
Moneycontrol News
In three years, Narendra Modi has probably staked his claim to being the most hard-working prime minister of India -- and whether or not history books will remember him for results on the ground is another story. But a report card on Modi's tenure is sure to include his policies for their populist as well as progressive focus.
While his Make in India initiative handed a victory to local manufacturers, his Swacch Bharat Mission sent the average Joe on the street to...well...take a broom to his street. His Demonetisation shocker sent a wake-up call to black money hoarders while his affirmative-action on unifying all indirect taxes under GST is being billed as a game-changer.