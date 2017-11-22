App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 22, 2017 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poll: Should EPFO be allowed higher investment in equities?

The provident fund organisation is considering bringing down the interest rate on PF next year, prompting experts to believe that if it is allowed to invest more in equities, the interest rate could be maintained.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Board of Trustees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are slated to consider an 8.5 percent interest rate for fiscal year 2017-18 on Thursday, according to media report.

If approved, the interest rate on provident fund would come down from 8.65 percent, the interest rate paid in the last fiscal year.

In this fiscal year, EPFO has invested 15 percent of its Rs 1.2 lakh crore corpus in equities through exchange-traded funds and is planning to invest a higher percentage in the following year.

In May, then Labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya had said that his ministry was positive on more equity exposure because of the "encouraging returns" it has been receiving over the last one-and-a-half years.

The EPFO functions under the Union Labour Ministry and had started investing in stocks in August 2015. In 2015-16, the provident fund organisation first invested 5 percent of the annual incremental corpus in equities and 10 percent in the following fiscal.

