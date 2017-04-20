App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 20, 2017 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Policy reforms to follow dissolution of FIPB board; ease foreign flows into country

The idea behind dissolution of FIPB is avoiding delays in clearances for foreign funds. More sectors on automatic route will help ease cash flow into the country.

Policy reforms to follow dissolution of FIPB board; ease foreign flows into country

Moneycontrol News

The proposal to abolish the Foreign Investment Board (FIPB) is likely to be accompanied with number of policy reforms. The decision to dismantle the board – that looks at overseas fund flows proposal to India – was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget presentation.

“Contours of the proposed changes to the foreign direct investment policy are almost ready... Non-strategic sectors should be on automatic,” a government official, privy to details, told the Economic Times.

According to a media report, the clause for prior government approval for investment in most sectors will be done away with. This is likely to include single-brand retail sector, which in turn will remove the 30 percent domestic sourcing clause.

The idea behind dissolution of FIPB is avoiding delays in clearances for foreign funds. More sectors on automatic route will help ease cash flow into the country.

While most sectors already have automatic approval up to 49 percent, certain sectors like food product retailing, telecom, multi-brand retail, private security agencies and mining minerals need government approval.

On back of reforms in the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy, more than 90 percent of the flows are through the automatic route already. Post the policy review, many of these sectors will be freed up.

The finance ministry has already moved a draft cabinet note for dissolution of FIPB.

The government is counting on foreign fund flows to speed up infrastructure development as the domestic private investment continues to be sluggish.

According to a top US trade official, India continues to be an important destination for foreign funds. In the FDI Confidence Index, India jumped up a place to 8 this year and is seen as becoming a favorite soon with its focus on becoming an open market country.

tags #Arun Jaitley #domestic funds #Economy #FDI #FIPB #foreign funds #government #News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.