App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 30, 2017 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Policies should be flexible like Hinduism and English: Sanjeev Sanyal

Flexible and dynamic policy regimes are robust and work best for the industry, according to Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal.

Policies should be flexible like Hinduism and English: Sanjeev Sanyal
Sanjeev Sanyal is the Principal Economic Adviser in the Finance Ministry. (Tushar Dhara/News18.com)

Flexible and dynamic policy regimes are robust and work best for the industry, according to Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal in an interview to Network18.

Sanyal, is also an economist with enormous experience under his belt, stressed on the importance reacting quickly to any situation. “When you make a policy, you don’t try and work out every outcome and pre-empt them, because you don’t know what they are. The emphasis is on flexibility: It’s more important to react fast to an evolving situation,” he said in the interview, his first since he took charge as Principal Economic Adviser.

Complex laws eventually make systems opaque and rigid, he said, adding: “Flexibility is important and this is the most important driving principle for me.” Complex adaptive systems work best for policies, he said.

“The English language is a complex adaptive system; Hinduism is a complex adaptive system; a successful city like London is a complex adaptive system. There is enormous flexibility in the English language, that’s why it’s a robust system, what Nicholas Nassim Taleb calls ‘anti-fragile’,” Sanyal said

Sanyal pointed out to cities like Chandigarh where plans have been “strictly adhered to” and such cities have gone sterile, he said.

Elaborating on the tenets of Hinduism and drawing parallels with complex adaptive systems, Sanyal said: “In most other religions, the terms ‘religion’, ‘faith’ and ‘belief’ are interchangeable. In Hinduism, they are not. Hindus are seekers, they are not believers. Hinduism is a religion, which is concerned with the meaning of life, ethics and so on, like other religions. But it does not give you one particular belief.”

“It is perfectly fine for a Hindu to believe in one god, many gods, or to be an atheist or an agnostic. If you can think of a new way of doing it, Hinduism allows you to add to it. It provides tradition and community, and it is a living religion. Hinduism allows you to write new texts,” Sanyal said.

Sanyal, whose books include the Land of the Seven Rivers: A Brief History of India’s Geography, The Indian Renaissance: India’s Rise After a Thousand Years of Decline, The Incredible History of India’s Geography and The Ocean of Churn, serve as the deputy to Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

tags #Economy #Hinduism #policy #Sanjeev Sanyal

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.