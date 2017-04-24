App
Economy
Apr 24, 2017 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM to review infra performance with officials tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the performance of seven infrastructure sectors including roads, transport and railways at a meeting tomorrow with the officials of the ministries concerned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the performance of seven infrastructure sectors including roads, transport and railways at a meeting tomorrow with the officials of the ministries concerned.

Other areas to be reviewed are Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), ports, airport and coal.

Officials of government's think-tank Niti Aayog will also attend the meeting, sources said.

They said Modi will review the performance of sectors such as energy, housing, petroleum, power and renewables at another meeting to be held on May 8.

Tomorrow's review is expected to focus on identifying the problems and clearing the bottlenecks that have been hampering development of the infrastructure sector.

Infrastructure sector is a major focus area for the NDA government, a senior official said, adding that "in 2016-17, many of the infrastructure sectors have performed well but there are areas that need to be addressed".

