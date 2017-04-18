PM taking the North East on a high growth trajectory: Venkaiah

Union Minister of Urban Development, Housing and Poverty Alleviation M Venkaiah Naidu today said the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to take the North East region on a high growth trajectory.

"Reform-perform-transform is our motto and our government is going to ensure that the fruits of India's economic development reach the poorest of the poor of the country," the Minister said presiding over a meeting here to review the progress of Central Government schemes for providing housing in urban areas in eight NE states.

Taking part in the meeting, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said his government is striving to make the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) a success in the state.

Informing that the state is going to take advantage of the PMAY scheme in achieving the goal of providing affordable housing to all in urban areas of the state, Sonowal said the gap between need and supply regarding housing for urban poor will be reduced by effective implementation of the scheme.

PMAY encompasses four sub-schemes that target the underprivileged sections residing in urban areas by providing houses to urban slum dwellers and other financial assistance.

Attending a meeting of the Integrated Hindi Advisory Committee, Sonowal stressed on the importance of Hindi as a tool for national integration and the need for scientific propagation of the language in far flung areas of the country.