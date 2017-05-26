App
May 26, 2017 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM most effective communicator;gave new direction to economy: Pranab Mukherjee

Addressing a book release event on the third anniversary of NDA government, he said Modi has taken various initiatives and some of his decisions have been epoch making ones.

PM most effective communicator;gave new direction to economy: Pranab Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one the most effective communicators and has given new direction to India's economy, President Pranab Mukherjee said today.

Addressing a book release event on the third anniversary of NDA government, he said Modi has taken various initiatives and some of his decisions have been epoch making ones.

"No doubt in the contemporary period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most effective communicators and perhaps can be compared with other illustrious prime ministers like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi who communicated on their principle, on their ideas accepting the Parliamentary form of government and particularly to have a secular Constitution," Mukherjee said.

He said without having the capacity to be a good communicator one cannot expect to lead the millions of people. Talking about the government, the president said there has been many major developmental initiatives in India in different directions.

"It (initiatives) has been possible for India because of its strong foundations in economy to overcome the financial crises and subsequently the international financial problems including the Euro zone crises.

"Indian economy is moving steadfast. The prime minister has given a new direction, no doubt. Various initiatives which he has taken clearly indicates the onward movement of India," Mukherjee said.

Some of the decisions are no doubt epoch making decisions, he said. The president was speaking after accepting the first copies of two books, including one on Modi's radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The books-- 'Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio' and 'Marching with a Billion- Analysing Narendra Modi's Government at Midterm'-- were released by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at a function held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mukherjee said the subjects chosen by the prime minister in 'Mann Ki Baat' affect the lives of a billion people. Vice President Hamid Ansari, Defence and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the Lok Sabha Speaker and other dignitaries were present during the programme.

