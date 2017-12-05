App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 05, 2017 10:35 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

PM Modi's advisor says RBI over-estimates inflation, economists feel otherwise

“Their view of the economy doesn’t seem to be correct... (By keeping rates high) they have imposed a high output sacrifice,” Ashima Goyal, a member of Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council told Bloomberg.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on December 6, members of Prime Minister’s Economic Council told Bloomberg that the central bank overestimates inflation and should order a cut in interest rates. Experts, however, do not agree.

“Their view of the economy doesn’t seem to be correct... (By keeping rates high) they have imposed a high output sacrifice,” Ashima Goyal, a member of Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council told Bloomberg.

"They believe inflation will rise but you know they always overestimate. The RBI has room to reduce rates by 100 basis points,” she said.

However, former adviser to the Planning Commission and the first Chief Statistician of India, Pronab Sen is not in agreement with the statement.

related news

“Interest rates are a tool to correct inflation, it doesn’t cause inflation. However, if there is an inflationary trend, interest rates cut down on demand. If there is insufficient demand in the economy, then the Central Bank will revive demand by cutting interest rate,” said Sen.

The 80-year-old further said that the central bank while setting the rate, doesn’t look at just next month’s inflation, rather a four to nine-month period. The RBI, therefore, makes a projection that is going to be nine to twelve months ahead and sets interest rates accordingly.

Read More
 

tags #Economy #inflation #interest rates #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.