PM Modi will inaugurate several highways in next 6 months: Nitin Gadkari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a "big gift" to Delhiites by inaugurating several highways in the next six months, to free the city from traffic jams and pollution, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

In the last two years, the Modi government has provided Rs 40,000 crore for infrastructure development in Delhi, Gadkari said while addressing the Delhi BJP's two-day executive meeting.

"Six months from now on, Modi will give a big gift to the people of Delhi by inaugurating several highways that will free the city from traffic jams and pollution," the Union Road Transport and Highways minister was quoted as saying in a Delhi BJP statement.

The expansion of NH-24 heading towards Meerut with an expenditure of Rs 6,000 crore will use the waste dumped at Ghazipur landfill site providing a big relief to the locals, he said.

Earlier this month, a portion of the mountain of garbage at the landfill had collapsed killing two people.

"The Modi government has also sanctioned thousands of crores of rupees for Dhaulakuan-Jaipur, Mukarba Chowk-Panipat roads, Dwarka Expressway and North-West corridor," he said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari praised the prime minister citing Dokalam issue, Triple Talaq and action against separatists in Kashmir.

He also hit out against the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi accusing it of indulging in "scams".

"While the Modi government is not only ruling but also endeavouring for social transformation, the Kejriwal government in Delhi is indulging in scams whose fresh example is Mohalla Clinic," Tiwari said.

The party workers and leaders were also addressed by national general secretaries Anil Jain and Ramlal.

"The next two years are crucial for strengthening people's faith in the Modi government," Ramlal said.

A political resolution passed by the executive of the Delhi unit, "condemned" the Kejriwal government on 21 issues and also hit out at the Congress for allegedly "misguiding" Delhi people on various issues.

Union minister Vijay Goel, national vice president Shyam Jaju, senior party leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, BJP MPs Minkashi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, and Maheish Girri, and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, were present among others in the meeting.