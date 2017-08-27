PM Modi wants India to become number one nation by 2022: Bandaru Dattatreya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants citizens to participate in the movement for making India the number one nation in the world, Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said here.

"The PM has called for making India free from corruption, poverty, terrorism, casteism, communalism and other social evils and emerge as number one nation in the world by 2022," the minister said.

He was speaking at a "Tiranga Yatra" event held to mark the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. The event was organised by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Mumbai.

"Even 70 years after Independence, India is unable to move ahead due to poverty and other social evils," the Secunderabad MP said.

He said in a bid to overcome the social evils like poverty, the prime minister has started an awareness programme and asked people to take a pledge of 'Karanage aur Karke Rahenge'.

"People of Japan say they are Japanese, in England people call themselves English. Similarly, citizens of France are French, but in India, we say I am Gupta...I am Yadav...and are preferred to be known by our caste, instead of being called Indian. We need to overcome this casteism and inculcate a feeling of patriotism," he said.

The minister lauded initiatives taken by EPFO for use of new technology and Aadhaar-based service to subscribers.