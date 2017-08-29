App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 29, 2017 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to visit Udaipur today, to inaugurate projects

The prime minister will inaugurate 11 completed National Highway projects, covering a total length of about 873 km, a Rajasthan government spokesman said in Jaipur.

PM Modi to visit Udaipur today, to inaugurate projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a visit to Udaipur in Rajasthan tomorrow to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several major projects whose total outlay is estimated to be over Rs 15,000 crore.

He will also visit the Pratap Gaurav Kendra which provides information, through various exhibits, about the life, valour and achievements of Maharana Pratap, the famous King of the erstwhile kingdom of Mewar.

"Today I will be visiting Rajasthan, the land of the brave, where I will inaugurate & lay the foundation of key National Highway projects," Modi tweeted.

"I will address a public meeting in Udaipur. I will also visit the Pratap Gaurav Kendra and pay my respects to the great Maharana Pratap," he said in another tweet.

The prime minister will inaugurate 11 completed National Highway projects, covering a total length of about 873 km, a Rajasthan government spokesman said in Jaipur.

Modi will also perform ground-breaking ceremony for six NH projects, covering a distance of about 556 km, said the spokesman in a release.

Among the projects being inaugurated are 6-lane cable stayed bridge across river Chambal at Kota; 4-laning of Gomati Chauraha-Udaipur section of NH-8; and 4-laning of Rajsamand- Bhilwara section of NH-758, the PMO spokesman said.

Among the important projects for which a foundation stone will be laid is the Jaipur Ring Road, he said.

Ahead of the prime minister's visit, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje reached Udaipur today to take stock of the arrangements.

She was accompanied by state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, PWD Minister Yunus Khan and DGP Ajit Singh during the inspection.

tags #Economy #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #Udaipur

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.