PM Modi to visit Udaipur to inaugurate NH projects on August 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Udaipur tomorrow, a government spokesperson said today.

The prime minister would be addressing a gathering at Khel Gaon in Rajasthan's lake city and lay the foundation of various development projects, he added.

Modi would inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for national highway (NH) projects worth around Rs 15,000 crore in Rajasthan, the spokesperson said.

The prime minister would also dedicate 11 completed NH projects, covering a total length of about 873 km, to the nation, he added.

The completed projects include a six-lane cable-stayed bridge across the Chambal river at Kota.

Modi would also perform the 'Bhoomi Poojan' (ground- breaking ceremony) for six NH projects, covering a distance of about 556 km, a release said.

Ahead of the prime minister's visit, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje arrived at Udaipur today to take stock of the arrangements.

She was accompanied by state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, PWD Minister Yunus Khan and DGP Ajit Singh during the inspection.

High-security measures have been put in place at the Udaipur airport, Khel Gaon and along the route the prime minister's convoy would follow, officials said.