App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 10, 2018 08:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to hard sell India as investment destination at Davos

The annual meeting will be attended by 350 political leaders including over 60 heads of states.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of first PIO Parliamentarian Conference in New Delhi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of first PIO Parliamentarian Conference in New Delhi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hard sell India as an investment destination at the 5- day World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, starting January 22.

He will address the inaugural plenary session at the WEF on January 23, an official release said today.

The annual meeting will be attended by 350 political leaders including over 60 heads of states.

The participants will also include chief executives of the world's most important companies and over 1,000 leaders from different walks of lives.

related news

Earlier, in 1997, the then Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had attended the WEF conference.

During his stay at Davos, Modi will meet top global business leaders.

Briefing reporters, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said the Prime Minister will interact with global leaders and "inform them as how India is progressing".

He is going to Davos at a time when every country wants to invest in India, Prabhu added.

When asked about the idea of the Prime Minister visiting Davos and how it will help in selling India's growth story at the global stage, Prabhu said this is a single most important gathering of all top business leaders and bankers of the world.

"This (Davos) has become a centre where top decision makers converge. So when prime minister goes there, you see a buzz around that. It will definitely help India to get inbound investment and portray India's real profile," he said.

Modi will also be interacting with the members of the International Business Council consisting of 120 top chief executives of major transnational corporations across sectors.

The Indian delegation will include Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Rail Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Besides, Andra Pradesh chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would also participate in the WEF.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) will host a welcome reception for the participants, where it will showcase business opportunities in India in addition to country's heritage and cuisine.

The ministers attending the conference will represent the country in around 25 sessions on issues like next generation industrial strategies, infrastructure acceleration and fourth industrial revolution.

"India will showcase the enormous business opportunities as well as reforms that have been implemented in three-and-a- half years," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Besides, trade ministers of key WTO (World Trade Organization) countries would be meeting on the sidelines of the WEF.

tags #Davos #Economy #India #investment #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #WEF

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.