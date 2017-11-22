App
Nov 22, 2017 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi reviews 200 projects under 'Pragati' with investments of Rs 9.31 lakh crore

At the meeting, Modi also took stock of the progress of nine infrastructure projects in the railway, road, power and renewable energy sectors.

Expressing concern over large numbers of people's grievances, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid emphasis on the need to improve administrative arrangements for early redressal of complaints.

At a meeting of 'Pragati' where he reviews various projects in different sectors, Modi also took stock of the progress of nine infrastructure projects in the railway, road, power and renewable energy sectors.

These projects are spread over several states including Uttarakhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Nagaland, Assam, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These projects are cumulatively worth over Rs 30,000 crore, according to a statement.

The first 22 meetings of 'Pragati' have seen a cumulative review of 200 projects with a total investment of Rs 9.31 lakh crore.

The prime minister also reviewed the progress in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana, a scheme for the welfare of areas and people affected by mining related operations.

He said that funds accruing to district mineral foundations should be utilised to strategically focus on eliminating major development issues or deficits these districts currently face.

He said this should be done in a focused way, so as to achieve the greatest possible, tangible results by 2022, the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Today's was the 23rd interaction through the ICT-based, multi-modal platform 'Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation' (Pragati).

 

