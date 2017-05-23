App
May 23, 2017 09:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi lays foundation stone for 993 cr projects of Kandla port

The projects for which foundation was laid include a convention centre named after Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for half a dozen projects worth Rs 993 crore related to development of Kandla port and said good ports are essential for India's progress.

Sound infrastructure and efficiency are vital pillars of economic growth, he said.

If the country has to progress, it must have good ports, Modi said.

The projects for which foundation was laid include a convention centre named after Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Modi also suggested that the Kandla Port Trust be named after BJP-RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, who stood for the uplift of all sections of the society.

"Deendayal stood for the poor...(so this name change) will inspire us to work for the poor, suppressed section of the society," he said.

Other projects include two cargo berths, a road over bridge, deployment of two mobile harbour cranes and mechanisation of fertiliser handling facility at the port.

tags #Economy #Kandla port #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

