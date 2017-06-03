PM holds first ever meeting with Russia's regional Governors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attended the first ever collective meeting with the governors of 16 regions of Russia here and reaffirned his vision that relationships between the regions of the two countries were a vital part of nurturing bilateral ties.

On the second day of his official visit to Russia, Modi held wide-ranging talks with the governors of 16 regions.

"The Prime Minister reiterated his vision that relationships between regions and provinces of two countries are a vital part of nurturing the bilateral relationship. He recalled warmly his visit to Astrakhan province of Russia in 2001, as Chief Minister of Gujarat," a Prime Minister's Office statement said.

The governors explained opportunities for increasing interaction, people to people, and business links between their provinces, and India, it said.

"Strengthening bonds w(with) Russia's regions. PM @narendramodi attends first ever collective meeting with Governors of 16 regions of Russia," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted along with with a photo of the meeting.

Those who attended today's interaction with Prime Minister Modi included governors of Arkhangelsk Oblast, Astrakhan Oblast, Irkutsk region, Moscow region, Primorye Territory, Republic of Kalmykia, Tatarstan, St. Petersburg, Sakhalin Oblast, Sverdlovsk Oblast, Tomsk Oblast, Tula Oblast, Ulyanovsk Oblast, Khabarovskiy Krai, Chelyabinsk Oblast, and Yaroslavl Oblast.

Several matters of mutual interest and cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, Modi along with Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Modi addressed the large gathering of business leaders at the Forum, where India was the guest country for the first time.