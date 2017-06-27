App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 27, 2017 05:57 PM IST |

Planning to travel after July 1? Find out whether GST makes your tickets costlier

The travel for the common man will not get as expensive after July 1 GST rollout.

Moneycontrol News

If you’re planning to from after July 1, brace yourself as you may have to pay more for comfortable travel. Travelling by AC coach or business class from July 1 will be costlier after the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). However, the travel for the common man will not get as expensive.

Air Travel

Economy-class air travel will be cheaper, as the current tax rate of 6% rate will be replaced by 5%. Business class tickets will be taxed at 12% instead of the present 9%. The business class air travel will get costlier. On international routes, direct flights will be costlier than flights with stopovers.

Railways

AC and first class rail travel will also get marginally costlier as the tax will increase from 4.5% to 5%. Metro services will be exempted from this.

Cabs

Commuting through Ola and Uber will become cheaper from July 1, as the tax rate will come down from 6% to 5%. This also applies to Meru Cab and Mega Cab. Driving rented cars will also be cheaper as it will attract the 5% rate.

Buses

Inter-state bus travel will be exempted from the state GST, meaning only national highway toll tax will have to be paid. This also applies to the private taxi travel like mini-buses and pick up vans.

