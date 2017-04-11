Plan in works but no forbearance to banks on bad loans: RBI

Moneycontrol News

Even as the Reserve Bank of India did not announce anything concrete to resolve bad loans, Governor Urjit Patel assured it will not move back to forbearance for revival of bad loans.

?Further creeping forbearance in the treatment of bank losses is untenable and costly for the rest of the economy,? said Patel in his opening statement of the monetary policy announcement.

RBI is said to be discussing all options with the government, including sector-specific and size-specific mechanisms, to speed up resolution of bad loans.

?Based on the figures that were available for the December quarter, the various indicators of the stressed assets have further deteriorated during this period. I think there is a clear acknowledgement and recognition that the asset quality situation in which we are, there is no one size, which fits all. There would be case specific instruments, which would be required to be deployed,? said RBI Deputy Governor SS Mundra in the same conference.

Refusing to delve any further, Mundra said that the RBI and the government are considering the possibility of ensuring faster implementation of decisions made by Joint Lenders? Forum; increasing the number and ambit of oversight committees and introducing sectoral or size specific rules for resolutions.

As against market expectations, there was no detailed plan of action announced on Thursday.

The banking industry has been saddled with stressed loans worth about Rs 14 lakh crore, about 9.5 percent of the total loans in the system.

Although based on the recommendations of the Sub-Committee of Financial Stability and Development Council, RBI said that the existing PCA (prompt corrective action) framework for banks has been reviewed, updated and finalised and will be issued by mid-April 2017.

Additionally, in view of the enhanced role of asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and higher cash based deals, RBI proposed to hike the minimum capital requirement from Rs 2 crore to Rs 100 crore for ARCs.

Even as the total bad loans in the system have surged to over Rs 7 lakh crore as of the end of the December, the existing resolution mechanisms such as Joint Lenders? Forum (JLF), SDR (Strategic Debt Restructuring), S4A or the Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets, Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR), 5/25 refinancing scheme, introduced by the RBI previously have hardly proved to be a success.

According to Mundra, the message is that ?all these instruments are meant for resolution in a serious sense and not for postponement of the problem. That will be the focus going forward.?

In February, Deputy Governor Viral Acharya also suggested fresh frameworks to resolve bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) as they are called, saying that doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results would result in Japanese or Italian type outcome of experiencing a ?lost decade?.

Acharya had then suggested two models ? a Private Asset Management Company (PAMC) and a National Asset Management Company (NAMC) ? with independent professionals.