Piyush Goyal gives 48-hour deadline for Railways staff to stop overcharging, seeking tips

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered that the practice of Railways staff seeking tips from passengers and overcharging for food should be stopped within 48 hours, reports the Indian Express.

Letters have been sent out to all zonal railways across India, asking them to make sure that the new rules are followed.

The Railway authorities have earlier tried to do away with the practice of the catering staff overcharging the passengers, by giving a strict deadline. Giving tips, however, has never before figured in policy intervention.

After the directive, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) immediately contacted its catering contractors to convey an ultimatum.

Railways’ catering inspectors will check from Monday across trains to check if the old practices are still being followed. Social media platforms will be checked to see if passengers are complaining of being overcharging or about the staff asking for tips.

For overcharging of meals, most passengers are unaware of the actual rates and end up spending extra for a meal.