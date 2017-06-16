Petrol, Diesel prices change daily from today: How you can track the rates

Starting Friday, petrol and diesel prices will be revised daily in sync with any movement in international oil rates. Rates will change at 6 am every day depending on movement in cost on the previous day.

Dynamic fuel pricing, or daily revision of retail selling prices (RSP), has already been implemented on a pilot basis in Udaipur, Jamshedpur, Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh and Puducherry from May 1.

How to Check the Fuel Price Movement

- Mobile App: Customers can download Indian Oils app Fuel@IOC to keep a track of the updated daily petrol prices in all cities

- SMS: The updated fuel prices will also be available on SMS. Customers can send a message — RSP< SPACE >DEALER CODE TO 9224992249. The dealer code of each petrol pump is displayed at the fuel station.

- Webpage: Customers can also check the daily revision in fuel prices using RO Locator. The link is available through IOC’s official website.