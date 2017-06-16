Petrol, Diesel prices change daily from today: How you can track the rates
Dynamic fuel pricing, or daily revision of retail selling prices (RSP), has already been implemented on a pilot basis in Udaipur, Jamshedpur, Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh and Puducherry from May 1.
Starting Friday, petrol and diesel prices will be revised daily in sync with any movement in international oil rates. Rates will change at 6 am every day depending on movement in cost on the previous day.
How to Check the Fuel Price Movement
- Mobile App: Customers can download Indian Oils app Fuel@IOC to keep a track of the updated daily petrol prices in all cities
- SMS: The updated fuel prices will also be available on SMS. Customers can send a message — RSP< SPACE >DEALER CODE TO 9224992249. The dealer code of each petrol pump is displayed at the fuel station.
