you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 08, 2018 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Peru records highest export sales to India among Asian markets

According to the country's Exports and Tourism Promotion Board, Peruvian sales to Asian markets went from USD 10.53 billion (January-October 2016) to USD 15.59 billion in the same period last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South American country Peru generated its highest export sales to India during January- October 2017 with shipments totalling USD 1.57 billion, as compared to other Asian economies like China, South Korea, Japan and the UAE.

The target markets included China, South Korea, India, Japan, the UAE, the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

"In particular, Peru's sales to India registered the highest growth rate by totalling USD 1.57 billion between January-October 2017, a 126.78 per cent increase over the same term in 2016 (USD 694.16 million)," a statement said.

Also, Indian importers have shown a growing interest in Peruvian avocados, leading to a steady increase in its consumption since 2016, it said.

In 2015, Peru became the second largest exporter of table grapes- Red Globe variety- to India, a position it holds even today. These grapes are typically available in Indian supermarkets between December and April every year.

Peru's exports to India also include gold, silver, copper, Sacha Inchi, Quinoa, Camu Camu, among others.

"With the India-Peru trade agreement discussions, India will be able to move ahead of the stereotype of seeing Latin America through the Brazilian lens.

Open trade barriers between the two countries provide Peru with a new and significant trade partner, because of which the economy is enjoying a surge," said the statement issued by the Commercial Office of the Embassy of Peru.

