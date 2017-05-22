Shift to a new area in your career, if you feel you are stuck in a rut: Barbara Oakley

Barbara Oakley, a professor at Oakland University, is involved in multiple areas of research in the field of learning practices, engineering as well as STEM education. Her work focuses on the complex relationship between neuroscience and social behaviour. In an interview with Moneycontrol, she talks about how to cope with a pink slip and focus on using the time to reskill. Excerpts:

There has been a trend of many professionals across companies in India being given a pink slip. What would be your first piece of advice to them?

The first thing you can do is go for a long walk. This can not only help you sleep better because you are physically tired, but can also give your 'diffuse mode'-your highly intelligent, but subconscious processes--an opportunity to start thinking 'behind the scenes' about what you should do next. The more exercise you can get after the pink slip lands, the better you will be able to cope with the situation.

How does one identify what skills will help them embark on a new path in their career?

Just because everyone around you might be doing something similar, it’s easy to be lulled into a sense of complacency about your career. But it is wise to keep your eyes open.

Set aside time some days of the week to do a 'big picture' reading or video-watching about what’s going on related to your current career, as well as career areas that interest you. By daring to think differently, you can find yourself more resilient when the unexpected happens-and it can happen.

Will shifting into a new sector after 6-8 years of work experience in a different sector be helpful?

It depends very much on what is going on in your life. If you have a great job and are happy with what you are doing, well, maybe it’s best not to rock the boat. But if you are finding yourself feeling like you’re falling into a rut with your work, it can be a very good idea to move into something different—perhaps something very different.

When you move into a different area, you may feel very much behind—as if everyone else is much more knowledgeable than you and you’ll never catch up. The reality is that you will catch up. More than that, you’ll bring a new background and fresh perspectives that the ‘old hands’ just can’t see. People who make changes in their careers are like bumblebees-they serve to cross-pollinate between different areas. They add much creativity to society, and they also help revitalise their lives.

How open should one be in learning skills that are not part of his/her daily work environment?

Again, this depends on you. It can be good to be open to learning new areas that aren’t part of your work environment. For example, you may be an engineer who is isolated from interacting with clients, but you may want to improve your public speaking skills because they could help you if you’re promoted, or you shift to a new area.

However, be wary of learning areas that others want you to learn simply to promote their work and agenda. It can be a good idea to practice ‘selective ignorance’ regarding areas you’re not interested in.