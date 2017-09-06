App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 06, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm enters insurance space as corporate agent

Currently, banks act as corporate agents through bancassurance agreements with insurance companies. They can sell products of three life, three non-life and three standalone health insurers

ByM Saraswathy
Paytm enters insurance space as corporate agent
M Saraswathy
M Saraswathy
Special Correspondent | Moneycontrol

One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm Payments Bank has entered the corporate agency business to sell policies of multiple insurance companies. As per data sourced from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the firm has applied for a composite license meaning they can sell products of both life and general insurers.

The licence, will be valid from August 2017 to August 2020 and Amit Gupta has been named as the principal officer for the business. In January 2017, Paytm received the final approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a payments bank. As per the data, they are yet to officially sign up any agreements with insurers.

According to IRDAI rules, a bank (including small finance banks and payments banks) can tie-up with three life, three non-life and three standalone health insurance companies. Apart from One97 Communications, AU Small Finance Bank has also received the composite corporate agency licence from IRDAI, which will be valid for a period of three years.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank, which was among the first SFBs to start operations, had received the corporate agency licence in April 2017 which will be valid till April 2020. They already have tie-ups with ICICI Lombard General Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Kotak Life Insurance and Kotak General Insurance.

Currently, banks act as corporate agents through bancassurance agreements with insurance companies. As per the IRDAI norms, these banks are liable for all the policies sold through their channel. If there is a complaint filed on account of misselling or wrong disclosures to policyholders, they are liable to face a higher rate of penalty. In its revised scheme, RBI said that any person can file a complaint with the Banking Ombudsman against a bank for improper, unsuitable sale of third-party financial products like insurance, non-transparency/ lack of adequate transparency in sale.

It also includes non-disclosure of grievance redressal mechanism available and delay or refusal to facilitate after sales service by banks. Hence, if a complaint is filed by an individual with both the Insurance Ombudsman as well as the Banking Ombudsman, the bank will be liable to pay penalty twice.

tags #Economy #insurance

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.