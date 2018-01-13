App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 13, 2018 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Passenger traffic grew by 0.7 % in 2017-18: Railway official

"For the first time in the last five years, the figures of 2017-18 (April-November) indicate a 0.7 per cent increase in passengers vis-à-vis last year and a 5.13 per cent increase in revenues," Railway Board member (traffic) Mohd Jamshedpur, said at the National Rail Transport Seminar here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Railways saw an increase of 0.7 per cent in the number of passengers in 2017-18 as against last year, an official said today.

"For the first time in the last five years, the figures of 2017-18 (April-November) indicate a 0.7 per cent increase in passengers vis-à-vis last year and a 5.13 per cent increase in revenues," Railway Board member (traffic) Mohd Jamshedpur, said at the National Rail Transport Seminar here.

He said the reserved segment recorded a growth of 6.36 per cent during the period.

Freight traffic too registered a growth. The Indian Railways has loaded 39 MT more this year up to December in all commodities -- a growth of around 4.5 per cent, he said.

"Despite the challenges and roadblocks, the Indian Railways made course corrections and is definitely on the right path," Jamshed said.

tags #Economy #India #railways

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.