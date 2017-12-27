App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 27, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Panel yet to prepare VRS proposal for CIL workers: Piyush Goyal

"A committee has been constituted to deliberate and formulate the draft Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for the employees of CIL. However, the committee is yet to formulate the VRS," Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written Reply to the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government today said a panel set up to prepare the draft voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for the employees of Coal India is yet to formulate the proposal.

"A committee has been constituted to deliberate and formulate the draft Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for the employees of CIL. However, the committee is yet to formulate the VRS," Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written Reply to the Lok Sabha.

Coal India (CIL) has about three lakh employees.

In 2017-18, CIL has been pegged production target at 600 million tonnes (MT) with an annualised growth of about 8.3 per cent over the last year.

In 2018-19, the envisaged coal production projection is 773.70 MT with a growth of about 28.95 per cent.

The country is expected to achieve the coal production of 1.5 billion tonne by 2022, Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar had recently said.

Of the 1.5 billion tonne, 1 billion tonne would be contributed by Coal India and the rest by private producers and Singareni Collieries, the official had said.

Earlier, the government had announced to achieve a coal output of 1.5 billion tonne by 2019-20.

The coal ministry had set the target of 1 billion tonne by 2019-20 for state-run miner Coal India to cut imports and increase availability of the dry fuel to bolster growth.

tags #Coal India #Economy #Lok Sabha #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.