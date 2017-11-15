App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 14, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Palm oil imports up 10.06% in 2016-17: SEA

India, the world's leading vegetable oil buyer, had imported 84.43 lakh tonnes of palm oils during the last marketing year (November-October).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Palm oil imports rose by 10.06 per cent to 92.93 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 marketing year that ended in October due to lower domestic production, industry body Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) said today.

India, the world's leading vegetable oil buyer, had imported 84.43 lakh tonnes of palm oils during the last marketing year (November-October).

The country's total vegetable oils (edible and non- edible) import increased by 4.75 per cent to 154.40 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 from 147.38 lakh tonnes the last year.

The share of palm oil is more than 60 per cent of the total vegetable oil import. According to the SEA, the country's imports came down in the first quarter of 2016-17 marketing year because of good domestic oilseeds crop and better supply of edible oil. Imports, however, rose in the rest of the quarters due to disparity in crushing that led to lower domestic production of vegetable oil, it said. Among palm oil products, import of RBD palmolein increased to 28.71 lakh tonnes in the 2016-17 marketing year from 26.23 lakh tonnes in the year-ago.

related news

The shipment of crude palm oil (CPO) increased to 63.35 lakh tonnes, as against 57.49 lakh tonnes, while the import of crude palm kernel oil (CPKO) jumped 87,000 tonnes, from 71,000 tonnes in the said period.

Among soft oil, import of sunflower oil increased to 21.69 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 from 15.16 lakh tonnes last year. The shipment of soybean oil declined to 33.16 lakh tonnes from 42.35 lakh tonnes, while that of mustard seed oil to 2.93 lakh tonnes from 3.77 lakh tonnes in the said period.

"Since October 2016 and onwards, the landed prices of RBD Palmolein and CPO have remained more or less the same encouraging larger import of RBD Palmolein at the cost of CPO. The spread between palm oil and soft oil also reduced encouraging larger import of soft oils," the SEA said.

India's monthly requirement is about 18 lakh tonnes and has a stock of over 23.44 lakh tonnes that is equal to 39 days of requirement. India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of crude soft oil, including soyabean oil from Latin America. Sunflower oil is imported from Ukraine and Russia.

tags #Economy #India #Palm oil imports #SEA #vegetable oil

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.