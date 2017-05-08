Over 72 lakh MT wheat arrives in Haryana

More than 72.83 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has arrived in the mandis of Haryana till yesterday.

Out of the total arrival, the five government procuring agencies have purchased over 72.76 lakh metric tonnes while traders have purchased more than 6,854 metric tonnes at Minimum Support Price.

Stating this here today, a spokesman of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said the procurement process was running smoothly in the mandis.

Giving details of the wheat procured by government agencies, he said that more than 17.97 lakh MT has been procured by Food and Supplies Department, whereas HAFED has purchased more than 26.24 lakh MT of wheat.

Food Corporation of India purchased 8.53 lakh MT, Haryana Agro Industries Corporation bought 6.69 lakh MT and 13.32 lakh MT was procured by Haryana Warehousing Corporation.

The official said district Sirsa was leading in wheat arrival from where more than 10.46 lakh MT has so far arrived in the mandis.