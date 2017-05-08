App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 08, 2017 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 72 lakh MT wheat arrives in Haryana

Out of the total arrival, the five government procuring agencies have purchased over 72.76 lakh metric tonnes while traders have purchased more than 6,854 metric tonnes at Minimum Support Price.

Over 72 lakh MT wheat arrives in Haryana

More than 72.83 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has arrived in the mandis of Haryana till yesterday.

Out of the total arrival, the five government procuring agencies have purchased over 72.76 lakh metric tonnes while traders have purchased more than 6,854 metric tonnes at Minimum Support Price.

Stating this here today, a spokesman of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said the procurement process was running smoothly in the mandis.

Giving details of the wheat procured by government agencies, he said that more than 17.97 lakh MT has been procured by Food and Supplies Department, whereas HAFED has purchased more than 26.24 lakh MT of wheat.

Food Corporation of India purchased 8.53 lakh MT, Haryana Agro Industries Corporation bought 6.69 lakh MT and 13.32 lakh MT was procured by Haryana Warehousing Corporation.

The official said district Sirsa was leading in wheat arrival from where more than 10.46 lakh MT has so far arrived in the mandis.

tags #Consumer Affairs Department #Economy #wheat

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.