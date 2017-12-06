Over 42,000 families in 28 Haryana cities to benefit under PMAY

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain today said the central government had approved an action plan to cover 42,804 families in the state's 28 cities under the PMAY (Urban) scheme.

The minister, during a meeting here, also said that in the first phase 24,221 families would benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

The action plan for another 19 cities is also being prepared and it would be soon sent to the central government for approval, an official release said, adding that people residing in slums in Faridabad would also be allotted houses under the JNNURM.

It said that repair work of houses constructed by the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) in Faridabad in 2012 was being carried out by the corporation.

Initially, 100 houses would be repaired and allotted to those residing in slums of small clusters. Basic amenities in these areas would be provided by the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, the release said.