you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 10, 2017 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 40 per cent LPG coverage in Odisha in 2017: Officials

LPG coverage in Odisha has increased from 20 percent of the total households in 2014 to 43 percent this year after the launch of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), officials said.

"It has increased from 20 percent in June 2014 to 43 per cent at present in terms of penetration when comparing active customers with calculated current households," IOCL's chief LPG manager G Swaminathan said at a press conference here.

"It has also increased from 31.9 per cent as on May 1, 2016 after the launch of PMUY. 10,89,686 new connections have been issued to BPL women," Swaminathan added.

He said 1,73,276 LPG customers in the state have surrendered their LPG subsidy.

IOCL's general manager Pritish Bharat said that oil marketing companies are in the process of appointing new LPG distributors so that a distributor is available in every corner of the state.

"As envisioned by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan a minimum of 30 lakh new connections have been proposed to be released before 2019 in Odisha," Bharat said.

