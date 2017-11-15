Over 18 % growth in foreign tourist arrivals in October: Centre

More than eight lakh foreign tourists visited India in October 2017, 18 percent higher than the same period last year, the tourism ministry said in a statement today.

The number of foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) in India last month was 8.76 lakh as compared to FTAs of 7.42 lakh in October 2016 and 6.83 lakh in October 2015.

"The growth rate in FTAs in October 2017 over October 2016 has increased to 18.1 percent, compared to 8.6 percent in October 2016 over October 2015," the ministry statement said.

Most tourists came from Bangladesh (21.66 percent) followed by the US (11.57 percent), the UK (10.23 percent), Sri Lanka (3.79 percent), Canada (3.36 percent), Germany (3.17 percent), Australia (3.07 percent), France (2.81 percent) and Russian Federation (2.81 percent) among others.

With almost 33 percent share of FTAs, Delhi airport remained the busiest followed by Mumbai (14.02 percent), Haridaspur Land Check Post (between Bangladesh and India, (11.29 percent) and Chennai airport (6.10 percent).

The ministry compiles monthly estimates of FTAs, including those with e-tourist visas, on the basis of their nationality and port. The estimates are based on data received from the Bureau of Immigration (BOI).

October 2017 also saw a substantial rise in the number of tourists arriving on e-visas.

During October 2017, 1.76 lakh foreign tourists arrived on e-tourist visas as compared to 1.05 lakh during October 2016, registering a growth of 67.3 percent, the statement said.

During January-October 2017, 12.43 lakh foreign tourists arrived on e-tourist visas against 7.81 lakh during January- October 2016, registering a growth of 59.2 percent.

Most tourists with e-visas used the Delhi airport (53 percent) as their port of arrival, followed by Mumbai airport. Tourists from UK (18.2 percent) availed the e-visa facility the most.