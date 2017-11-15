App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 13, 2017 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 18 % growth in foreign tourist arrivals in October: Centre

The number of foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) in India last month was 8.76 lakh as compared to FTAs of 7.42 lakh in October 2016 and 6.83 lakh in October 2015.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

More than eight lakh foreign tourists visited India in October 2017, 18 percent higher than the same period last year, the tourism ministry said in a statement today.

The number of foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) in India last month was 8.76 lakh as compared to FTAs of 7.42 lakh in October 2016 and 6.83 lakh in October 2015.

"The growth rate in FTAs in October 2017 over October 2016 has increased to 18.1 percent, compared to 8.6 percent in October 2016 over October 2015," the ministry statement said.

Most tourists came from Bangladesh (21.66 percent) followed by the US (11.57 percent), the UK (10.23 percent), Sri Lanka (3.79 percent), Canada (3.36 percent), Germany (3.17 percent), Australia (3.07 percent), France (2.81 percent) and Russian Federation (2.81 percent) among others.

related news

With almost 33 percent share of FTAs, Delhi airport remained the busiest followed by Mumbai (14.02 percent), Haridaspur Land Check Post (between Bangladesh and India, (11.29 percent) and Chennai airport (6.10 percent).

The ministry compiles monthly estimates of FTAs, including those with e-tourist visas, on the basis of their nationality and port. The estimates are based on data received from the Bureau of Immigration (BOI).

October 2017 also saw a substantial rise in the number of tourists arriving on e-visas.

During October 2017, 1.76 lakh foreign tourists arrived on e-tourist visas as compared to 1.05 lakh during October 2016, registering a growth of 67.3 percent, the statement said.

During January-October 2017, 12.43 lakh foreign tourists arrived on e-tourist visas against 7.81 lakh during January- October 2016, registering a growth of 59.2 percent.

Most tourists with e-visas used the Delhi airport (53 percent) as their port of arrival, followed by Mumbai airport. Tourists from UK (18.2 percent) availed the e-visa facility the most.

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.