App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 31, 2017 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Outlook for Indian banking system stable: Moody's

The rating agency said the outlook for the system is also in line with the stable outlooks for 10 of the 15 banks it rates.

Outlook for Indian banking system stable: Moody's

Global rating agency Moody's today gave a stable outlook to the country's banking system due to the ongoing progress on asset quality front and on better operating environment.

The rating agency said the outlook for the system is also in line with the stable outlooks for 10 of the 15 banks it rates.

The 15 banks rated by Moody's in the country together account for about 70 per cent of assets in the system.

"The outlook for the banking system reflects a stable operating environment and improved prospects for asset quality, among other factors," Moody's vice president and senior credit officer, Srikanth Vadlamani, said in a report.

Indicators, such as net new non-performing loan (NPL) formation and problem loan ratios, suggest a bottoming of the credit cycle, he said.

However, deteriorating asset quality in agriculture, and micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) portfolios pose risks.

The report said the ongoing progress in managing legacy asset issues is offsetting the significant capital shortfalls some banks continue to face.

The common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratios of public sector banks remain far below those of their private sector peers.

The gap is likely to persist due to the government's reluctance to infuse more capital into private sector banks.

"However, the system's overall loan loss coverage will likely further improve, which, coupled with subdued loan growth, will ease pressure on capitalisation," the report said.

It said the government support will remain strong for public sector banks, despite a reluctance to bolster bank capital.

The government has maintained support to public sector banks through a range of policies, since failure for any of these banks could pose risks to systemic confidence.

The rating agency said profitability of the banks remains low, but is improving.

Lending margins will be stable because a drop in funding costs following demonetisation will likely offset pressure from re-pricing of loans to the marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR).

Banks still face higher credit costs due to tighter provisioning requirements for stressed loans, but these charges will be lower in absolute terms.

On the operating environment front, the report assumes GDP growth of 7.1 percent in fiscal 2018, the same pace as the prior year. While headline growth is robust, private investment remains relatively weak.

"In the near term, the economy will continue to recover from the temporary liquidity shock from demonetisation, while adjusting to the new goods and services tax (GST)," the report said.

tags #Business #Economy #India #Moodys

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.