Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts MCLR by 0.05% for select tenors

Public sector lender Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) today slashed the marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 per cent for select maturities.

The Gurgaon headquartered lender has cut the 1-month, 3- month and one year MCLR by 0.05 per cent each to 8.15, 8.20 per cent and 8.35 per cent.

The bank said the new MCLR rate will take effect from December 11, OBC said in a statement.

The MCLR for overnight, and six-month lending have been kept unchanged at 8.10 per cent and 8.30 per cent.

Banks review their MCLR rates on a monthly basis, which is relatively a new method of charging interest on advances.

Introduced in April 2016, the Reserve Bank in August said it is going to review MCLR on the contention that banks were passing on lesser repo rate revision benefits to consumers.