Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 03, 2017 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Operation clean money reaps reward; 95 lakh new taxpayers on board: Report

Two government officials privy of the development have told the Economic Times that an additional 95 lakh people have filed for tax returns.

Operation clean money reaps reward; 95 lakh new taxpayers on board: Report

Moneycontrol News

The government's crusade to weed out black money from the economy may have started to bear fruit as the number of income tax return filings have gone up substantially.

Two government officials privy to the development told the Economic Times that an additional 95 lakh people have filed tax returns.

These numbers were presented before Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the revenue department's review on Tuesday.

In 2016, the government released public direct tax data which revealed that only 1 percent of the country's population pay tax. Total of 2.87 crore individuals filed for income tax return for the financial year 2012-13, but 1.63 crore of them did not pay any tax.

The data clearly showed the enormity of income in India that goes unaccounted.

Post the demonetisation drive the income-tax department has been on a witch hunt against tax evaders and black money hoarders.

Around 18 lakh people have been said to have deposited old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes after the cash ban where the amount declared does not match the income profiles.

