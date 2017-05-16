Operation Clean Money: 1 lakh 'high risk' individuals put under enforcement scrutiny

Moneycontrol News

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has initiated the second phase of Operation Clean Money, in which 1 lakh "high risk" individuals will be subject to the enforcement action.

"We profiled the deposits which were there, we have identified high risk cases of 1 lakh persons out of the total persons on which we have examined the accounts," CBDT Chairman Susheel Chandra said on Tuesday at the launch of the Operation Clean Money portal.

The department has also suggested three other categories of tax evaders -medium, low and very low risk.

A total of 7.54 lakh medium risk, 5.95 lakh low risk and 3.41 lakh very low risk assessees have been identified so far.

The high risk cases will be handled by selecting appropriate enforcement action such as verification, search, survey, and scrutiny.

"A targeted campaign will be initiated in cases with identified risk issues. The key components of the targeted campaign are: communication of specific issue through digital channels, providing detailed explanation to create environment of transparency, sharing investigation findings for specific segments e.g. jewellers, petrol pump, traders, property purchasers etc," Chandra said.

The first phase of Operation Clean Money - in which deposits post demonetisation were scrutinised - began on January 31 and continued in April, while the second phase began in May.

In the first phase, the tax department had identified around 17.92 lakh individuals where the cash transactions did not appear in line with the taxpayers' profiles and online verifications of these transactions are underway.

"This is the visible impact of demonetisation... We added 91 lakh new tax payers because of demonetisation,"Chandra said.

During the period from November 16, 2016 to March 2017, the tax department also took enforcement actions in 900 groups from which undisclosed income was admitted as Rs 16,398 crore.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was also present at the launch of the new website, said that after demonetisation the message has been it is not longer safe to deal with excessive cash.

"Detections have become very easy. You can through various cross references find out as to how money has moved and if there is an element of disproportionality in the movement, it can be identified," said Jaitley. "And it's absolutely clear that those who have been indulging in all this are no longer safe. There is an increased movement towards digitisation, the number of assessees and the quantum of tax received have gone up, and there is huge fear in dealing with cash."