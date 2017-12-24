App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 23, 2017 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Open to improvements in Aadhaar-based privacy framework: FM Jaitley

Jaitley further said that the issue of 'right to privacy' was "hopefully" settled by the Supreme Court judgement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the government will remain open to any suggestions for improving the privacy framework surrounding Aadhaar.

Jaitley further said that the issue of 'right to privacy' was "hopefully" settled by the Supreme Court judgement.

Speaking at a book launch event, the finance minister said, "I think if tomorrow you have a situation where either the court or somebody in public domain or Parliament suggests ways and means of strengthening that privacy as technologies evolve for further securing them..., this is something which is not adversarial at all."

"And therefore no government of the day should ever look at it from an adversarial point of view," Jaitley said.

related news

The minister said that Aadhaar was an evolving idea and he is "quite certain" that the last word on Aadhaar hasn't been said as yet.

The government would always remain open for any further improvements which strengthen Aadhaar, he said.

"Obviously you will have to make the adequate firewalls, but at the same time the larger public interest will always have to prevail over the individual's personal interest," Jaitley said.

He added: "I am not going to say that what was done by this government was a step better than what was floated by the previous government."

Jaitley pointed out that curb on linkages through Aadhaar has led to huge savings for the government.

On savings through Aadhaar, he said, "There are estimations and its expanding, it'll continue to expand."

tags #Aadhaar #Economy #India

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.