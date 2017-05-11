App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 11, 2017 05:10 PM IST | Source: CNBC

OPEC oil output falls in April, but production from top exporter Saudi Arabia rises

OPEC continued to reduce production in April, but output from top exporter Saudi Arabia ticked up last month.

OPEC oil output falls in April, but production from top exporter Saudi Arabia rises

OPEC continued to reduce production in April, but output from top exporter Saudi Arabia ticked up last month.

Saudi crude oil production rose by nearly 50,000 barrels a day, according to figures from the kingdom and secondary sources. OPEC took about 18,000 barrels a day off the market in April, according to secondary sources listed in an OPEC report that was released Thursday.

Saudi Arabia is still pumping well below the level it agreed to in November, when OPEC agreed to reduce its combined oil output by 1.2 million barrels a day in order to shrink huge global stockpiles and balance an oversupplied market.

But the market closely watches Riyadh's production because it has delivered the lion's share of OPEC's cuts during the first four months of the six-month deal. Oil prices pared gains after OPEC released the report.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.