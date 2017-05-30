Only GST Council empowered to punish profiteers; taxmen can recommend penalties

The all-powerful Goods and Services Tax Council headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will decide on the penalty that may be given to companies for arbitrarily increasing prices after the new indirect tax regime kicks in from July 1.

An ‘anti-profiteering’ clause has been provided in the Centre GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST) laws, in order to ensure that business passes on the benefit of reduced tax incidence on goods or services to the consumers.

“If we get constant complaints from large number of consumers against a particular product (for a price increase), then the matter can be looked into,” a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

However, it is unlikely that the government will need to invoke the anti-profiteering clause as the competitive pressure and market forces will keep check on prices anyway, which in turn will reduce prices, the official explained.

The structure and the mechanism of the anti-profiteering machinery is still being worked out by the finance ministry’s Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC).

The GST Council likely to discuss the framework on anti-profiteering in its next meeting on Saturday, the official said.

The preliminary investigation, in case of any complaint against any industry or company will be done by the taxmen, the official said, adding that the final decision on the case will be taken by the Council.

Senior officials from the tax department will not be empowered to penalise, but only ‘recommend’ the same.

“Whatever action will be taken, it will be effective throughout the country, where states are also stakeholders. We will also involve Council. But the preliminary work will be done at the officer-level,” the official said.

The anti-profiteering body can also intervene if particular set of industry is seen to form cartel. The body however, will be different from Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The body will be taking quick decisions in case of any discrepancies and can work on a day-to-day basis.

According to Nomura Global Markets Research, the enforcement of the anti-profiteering machinery will be difficult as there are many small firms spread across the country, and there are many factors outside of taxes that can drive cost changes.

“Even within the same sector, the benefits accruing to each firm will be very different, depending on its production process/sourcing, etc. Moreover, rigidity on implementing the anti-profiteering body could adversely affect the government’s goal of widening the tax base by discouraging firms from moving to the formal sector” it said in a report.