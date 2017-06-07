Only 20 percent of households with internet access opt for digital banking

Moneycontrol News

With the Narendra Modi-led government placing significant emphasis on digital payments with a vision to achieve a "cashless economy", a study has found that only 20 percent of internet users in India use internet banking.

The Financial Express studied the data from the "Household Survey on India's Citizen Environment & Consumer Economy" ICE 360° survey (2016) which portrays that social networking sites rank first as a reason for internet surfing while only 20 percent use it for banking purposes.

The survey depicts that only 10 percent households have internet connection at their homes while 22 percent have at least one member accessing the internet at work, home or elsewhere.

The government has been pushing for digital payments with the recent introduction of BHIM Aadhaar app on April 2017 which allows merchants to pay using their Aadhaar card details.

Under-developed rural households have internet access in every tenth house but metro cities have one in two houses having internet access.

The report also shows that there are disparities in internet usage depending on various factors. The rich and the poor divide is noteworthy while education levels have direct correlations with the usage of internet in households.

The correlation with education is the most stark. While only one in hundred access internet in illiterate households, every second household having a graduate member has access to internet facilities.

Almost 47 percent of rich households have at least one internet user compared to only 4 percent of poor households.

The use of mobile phones to access the internet was another aspect of study as 88 percent of people use it as a medium to browse the internet. However, the numbers for the rich and poor change in this case.

94 percent of under-developed rural internet using households access it through mobile phones, while data for metro cities show 77%.

Similarly, more illiterate households (87 percent) use internet through phone.

ICE 360 survey data reveals that 84 percent of bank accounts in Jaipur are linked to Aadhaar out of the 98 percent households possessing a bank account. Also, 95 percent households use mobile phones and 22 percent of households have atleast one member having access to internet.