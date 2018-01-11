App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 11, 2018 02:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Onion price up at Rs 50-60/kg; govt says will cool down soon

Onion is being sold at over Rs 50/kg in the national capital, Mumbai and Kolkata, respectively. In Chennai, the price is ruling at Rs 45/kg, as per the official data. A similar trend prevails in small cities as well.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Retail onion price have risen to Rs 50-60/kg in some parts of the country but the government said it is a "temporary phase" and the rates will cool down by the month-end with improved arrival of the kharif crop.

Onion is being sold at over Rs 50/kg in the national capital, Mumbai and Kolkata, respectively. In Chennai, the price is ruling at Rs 45/kg, as per the official data. A similar trend prevails in small cities as well.

"It is a temporary phase. Traders are taking advantage of the temporary ups and downs. But the fundamentals are strong," Agriculture Secretary S K Pattanayak told PTI.

Though the onion crop is estimated to be slightly lower in the 2017-18 crop year (July-June) but the total production would be sufficient to meet the domestic requirement, he said.

related news

As per the Agriculture Ministry's data, the country's onion production is estimated to decline by 4.5 per cent to 21.4 million tonnes in the 2017-18 crop year due to lower acreage as against 22.4 million tonnes last year.

Pattanayak said the prices of onion will get corrected with the increase in arrival of the crop in the coming days.

Nasik-based National Horticultural Research And Development Foundation (NHRDF) acting Director P K Gupta said, "The arrival of the Kharif onion is less at present and therefore prices are under pressure. The arrivals are expected to improve by end of the month and the prices will accordingly get corrected."

The kharif onion output is expected to be lower as acreage was down by 20-25 per cent because of less rains during the sowing period in key growing states Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, he said. Once the kharif arrival and later rabi onion crop hits the market, the retail price situation will automatically improve, he added.

tags #Economy #India #kharif crop #onion

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.